Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 11,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 26,957 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $130.22 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.53 and its 200 day moving average is $119.31.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

