Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of DFP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/09-01/13
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’s What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.