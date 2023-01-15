Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $347,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 18,844 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,191,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 239.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the period.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFP opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.28. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%.

(Get Rating)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.