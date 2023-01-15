Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 3,757 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 15,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,961,000 after acquiring an additional 15,575 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 175,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 187.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSS opened at $109.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $132.32.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

