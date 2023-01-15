Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 44,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $67.77 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

