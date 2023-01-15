Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,616 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 271,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,491 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 41,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 76,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,218,240,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock opened at $99.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $157.50. The company has a market capitalization of $181.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.93.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

