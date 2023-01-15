Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shell by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shell by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Shell by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Shell by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,922 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,161.63.

Shell Stock Performance

SHEL opened at $59.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $214.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $98.76 billion during the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.45%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

