Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 450 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in PayPal by 674.9% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $170,453,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in PayPal by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,379,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $585,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,015 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $79.48 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.50. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Stephens decreased their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PayPal to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.14.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

