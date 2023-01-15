Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 69 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,937,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,399,000 after acquiring an additional 139,294 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,924,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,705,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,946,000 after acquiring an additional 23,737 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,703,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,624,000 after acquiring an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 878,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $183.21 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.49 and its 200 day moving average is $177.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Diageo Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($66.15) to GBX 5,010 ($61.04) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.61) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.50) to GBX 2,750 ($33.50) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.00) to GBX 4,500 ($54.82) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,113.33.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.