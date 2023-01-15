Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 890 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,045,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,928 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,854 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,576,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,602,490,000 after acquiring an additional 923,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,209,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,132,000 after acquiring an additional 277,200 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

