Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $201,066,000 after buying an additional 240,195 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,101,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,988,000 after buying an additional 104,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 829,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,738,000 after buying an additional 83,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,207.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,207.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,491 shares of company stock worth $3,165,962 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRI opened at $149.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.87. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $152.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

