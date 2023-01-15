Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 71.9% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 171.3% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $80.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

