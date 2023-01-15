Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASHTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.85) to GBX 5,000 ($60.92) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.84) to GBX 6,000 ($73.10) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4,606.00.

Ashtead Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASHTY opened at $247.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day moving average is $212.56. Ashtead Group has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $324.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ashtead Group Cuts Dividend

About Ashtead Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

