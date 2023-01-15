RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) vs. MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO) Financial Review

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) and MicroAlgo (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RumbleON and MicroAlgo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON 0 1 3 0 2.75 MicroAlgo 0 0 0 0 N/A

RumbleON currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 85.19%. Given RumbleON’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RumbleON is more favorable than MicroAlgo.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

42.6% of RumbleON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of MicroAlgo shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of RumbleON shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of MicroAlgo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares RumbleON and MicroAlgo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON 2.44% 9.05% 3.52% MicroAlgo N/A -2.37% 0.14%

Risk & Volatility

RumbleON has a beta of 2.21, indicating that its share price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MicroAlgo has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RumbleON and MicroAlgo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON $934.73 million 0.17 -$9.73 million $2.99 3.25 MicroAlgo N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A

MicroAlgo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RumbleON.

Summary

RumbleON beats MicroAlgo on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RumbleON

(Get Rating)

RumbleON, Inc. operates a technology-based omnichannel platform to aggregate and distribute pre-owned vehicles in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides automotive transportation services between dealerships and auctions. Its platform offers ability to buy, sell, trade, and finance new and pre-owned vehicles online or in store for dealers and consumers. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

About MicroAlgo

(Get Rating)

MicroAlgo Inc. develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services. It offers services that includes algorithm optimization, accelerating computing power without the need for hardware upgrades, data processing, and data intelligence services. The company also engages in the resale of intelligent chips and accessories; and provision of software development. MicroAlgo Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China. MicroAlgo Inc. is a subsidiary of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.