RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $39.89

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RWE – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €39.89 ($42.89) and traded as high as €42.05 ($45.22). RWE Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.91 ($45.06), with a volume of 2,776,814 shares trading hands.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is €41.00 and its 200-day moving average is €39.91.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.