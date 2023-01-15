Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €145.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($302.15) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($172.04) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Monday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) target price on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €210.00 ($225.81) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR:VOW3 opened at €125.10 ($134.52) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €131.77 and its 200-day moving average is €135.12. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($129.63) and a 52-week high of €195.14 ($209.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33.

About Volkswagen

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

