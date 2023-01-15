Saratoga Investment Corp. Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.70. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.58 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SAR has been the topic of several other reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

SAR opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Saratoga Investment has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.62 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.06%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 232.48%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

