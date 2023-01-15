Savant Capital LLC Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Savant Capital LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a market capitalization of $465.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $69.81 and a 52-week high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.41.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

