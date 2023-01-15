Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 4.1% in the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 170,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the third quarter valued at $180,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 200,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLB. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLB opened at $58.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $3,152,064.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,067,772.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock valued at $196,612,911 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.