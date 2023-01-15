Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stake Reduced by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,168 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 581.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $34.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.47. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $39.19.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

