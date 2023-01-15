Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,982,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,128,000. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,669.6% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 857,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after purchasing an additional 842,449 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $63.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.88.
