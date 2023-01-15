Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,530 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,632 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,865,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,119,000 after purchasing an additional 365,261 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,651,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,550,000 after purchasing an additional 366,542 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the second quarter worth $207,794,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.61 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.88.

