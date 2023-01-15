Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,248 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $43.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

