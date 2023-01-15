Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Crocs in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $10.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.30. The consensus estimate for Crocs’ current full-year earnings is $10.43 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.43.

CROX stock opened at $125.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.98. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.88 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crocs during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 269.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Crocs during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $947,586.36. Following the sale, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,491,023.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 9,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $947,586.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 145,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,491,023.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock worth $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

