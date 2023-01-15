Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 217 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 643 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 14.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Generac by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $113.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

