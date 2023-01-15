Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 490 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,501,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,162,000 after purchasing an additional 203,166 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Xylem by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after purchasing an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,964,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $259,003,000 after purchasing an additional 44,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total value of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL stock opened at $116.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

