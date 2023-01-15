Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 42.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on ShockWave Medical in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered ShockWave Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $260.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.89.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $2,037,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,359.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.44, for a total value of $1,169,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,354,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,300 shares of company stock valued at $14,652,804. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SWAV opened at $201.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $320.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.66 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.60 and a 200-day moving average of $248.76.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.24. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The business had revenue of $131.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

