Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,031 Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INVH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 16.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $373,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $480,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.09. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $44.36.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $568.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.73 million. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.