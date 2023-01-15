Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 666 BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 666 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BL. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,716,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 275.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 715,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 524,773 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,466,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackLine during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,271,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,740,000 after acquiring an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded BlackLine from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on BlackLine from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price target on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,785.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.46, for a total value of $33,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,785.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 3,941 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $227,868.62. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,932.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,453 shares of company stock worth $440,251 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackLine stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $93.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.99.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 35.49% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $134.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.73 million. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

