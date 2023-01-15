Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 60.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in ANSYS by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 5.3% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in ANSYS by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ANSYS from $325.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

ANSYS Trading Up 0.8 %

ANSS opened at $254.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.23 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

