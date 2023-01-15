Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 634,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 135,027 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 35,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAAS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $18.80 on Friday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $338.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 10.01% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

