Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Teleflex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 426.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $240.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.69 and its 200 day moving average is $231.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $182.65 and a 12-month high of $356.72.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $266.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.62.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

