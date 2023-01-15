Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.86.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.65 and a 200-day moving average of $113.71. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

