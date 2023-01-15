Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $169,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,770 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 26,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HP Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.