Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $36,000 in Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Largo Inc. (NYSE:LGO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Solidarilty Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Largo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Largo in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Largo from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Shares of NYSE LGO opened at $6.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $414.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.98. Largo Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based utility scale electrical energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

