Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 290.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total transaction of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at $17,082,440.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Performance

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.89.

NYSE NUE opened at $157.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a market cap of $40.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Articles

