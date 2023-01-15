Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,393,000 after purchasing an additional 373,574 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,577,000 after acquiring an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,097,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,575,000 after acquiring an additional 105,043 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 19.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,661,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 271,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,860,000 after acquiring an additional 140,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Price Performance

AY opened at $26.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.87 and a beta of 0.83. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -1,047.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.