Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,737,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298,400 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 2,033.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,599,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,684,000 after buying an additional 1,524,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Doximity by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,581,000 after buying an additional 1,411,849 shares in the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on DOCS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Doximity from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

DOCS stock opened at $32.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. Doximity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.86 million. Doximity had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 36.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

