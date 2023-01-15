Sernova Corp. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:SVA)

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Leede Jones Gab issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sernova in a report issued on Tuesday, January 10th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sernova’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Sernova’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get Sernova alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sernova in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Sernova Stock Up 1.0 %

Sernova Company Profile

Shares of SVA stock opened at C$1.06 on Friday. Sernova has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$1.80. The stock has a market cap of C$310.71 million and a P/E ratio of -25.24. The company has a current ratio of 18.26, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.95.

(Get Rating)

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.