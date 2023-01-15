ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,379,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,836,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,254,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,869,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ServiceNow by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,403,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $667,577,000 after acquiring an additional 58,756 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in ServiceNow by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,232,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,088,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. Capital One Financial began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.00.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $414.89 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $621.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 419.08, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total transaction of $248,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,386.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.