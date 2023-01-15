ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $500.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $549.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $532.00.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $414.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.81 billion, a PE ratio of 419.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $394.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.45. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $621.41.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total value of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.81, for a total transaction of $2,671,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,054 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 214,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

