SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 18,868 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,880 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,902,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,356,000 after acquiring an additional 857,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,985,000 after acquiring an additional 676,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total value of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:BK opened at $49.03 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its 200 day moving average is $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Bank of New York Mellon from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.65.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

