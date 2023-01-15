SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,615 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 129,501 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6,635.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090,799 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $62,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 175.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,503,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $101,436,000 after purchasing an additional 956,946 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,372,879 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $217,415,000 after purchasing an additional 477,377 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,990 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,865,000 after purchasing an additional 444,285 shares during the period. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $99,979,000 after purchasing an additional 341,986 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

CTSH stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTSH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.84.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

