SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 60,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,269 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,646,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,128,000 after acquiring an additional 301,087 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,914,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,675,000 after acquiring an additional 284,863 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,553,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,401,000 after acquiring an additional 30,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,343,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,336,000 after acquiring an additional 227,911 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WY stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

