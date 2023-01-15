SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,967 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Douglas Emmett worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 89.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

DEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NYSE DEI opened at $15.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $35.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 146.16%.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

