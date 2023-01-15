Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C($0.03), reports. The business had revenue of C$1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.38 billion.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shaw Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $1.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

