Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,108 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Shell by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,773,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $270,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,001 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,036,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

SHEL stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.64.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $98.76 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($34.84) to GBX 2,922 ($35.60) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,761 ($33.64) to GBX 2,987 ($36.39) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.33) to GBX 2,950 ($35.94) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,161.63.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

