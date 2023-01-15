Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Receives $15.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sight Sciences by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 5.4 %

Sight Sciences stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.06 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.43. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.