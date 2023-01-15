Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Cut to CHF 285 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from CHF 295 to CHF 285 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

SXYAY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.50.

SXYAY stock opened at $26.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.52. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

