Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Similarweb from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Similarweb from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Similarweb Price Performance

SMWB stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.17. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.08 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 141.06% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Similarweb will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Similarweb by 15.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Similarweb by 33.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Similarweb during the third quarter worth $123,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Similarweb by 51.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 38,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Similarweb by 8.2% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

