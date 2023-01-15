SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.00.

SITE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $681,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,998,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,373,000 after purchasing an additional 29,355 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,828,000 after purchasing an additional 503,490 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,237,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,917,000 after purchasing an additional 50,407 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 837,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 115,522 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $132.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.11. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a twelve month low of $97.36 and a twelve month high of $206.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

